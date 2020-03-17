Latin Tyre Expo rescheduled for November

MIAMI — The organizers of the Latin American & Caribbean Tyre Expo and Latin Auto Parts Expo have postponed the joint event, scheduled for July 14-17 in Panama City, Panama, to Nov. 17-20 in response to the threat of the coronavirus.

The rescheduled event, which features two trade shows that previously were held separately, will take place at the recently opened Amador Convention Center in Panama City.

The event's organizers, Latin Expo Group L.L.C., said they expect over 400 exhibitors and 5,000 visitors from all over Latin America and the Caribbean to attend the expos.

For additional information, please contact Linda Bassitt, president of Latin Expo Group, at [email protected].